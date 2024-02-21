GO Association Elections Held, E.Sreenivasa Rao Elected as President

Hyderabad: Eluri Sreenivasa Rao was unanimously elected president of the Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGOs) Association for three years held on Tuesday.

New office-bearers, also elected unanimously, were A. Jagan Mohan Rao (vice president), A. Satyanarayana (general secretary), A. Parameshwar Reddy (joint secretary), Dr Deepa Reddy (woman representative), M. Upender Reddy (treasurer) and P.Yadagiri (executive committee member).

T. Ravindher Rao, G. Purushotham Reddy and V. Suresh were nominated advisers. B. Shyam and M. Rama Krishnaiah were nominated as associate president and organising secretary respectively.

After the change of government in the state in December, the TGOs had demanded that elections be held alleging that the previous association was led by BRS leaders and supporters who continued in their posts for ten years in an undemocratic manner.

They alleged that former minister V. Srinivas Goud continued as honorary president of the TGOs against the norms. They said there was no such post of honorary president but it was created to accommodate Goud, who was a TNGOs leader during the statehood agitation but had later joined the BRS and come a minister.

Similarly, TGO secretary V. Mamatha continued in the post for several years.