Structured Support Reshapes Sporting Talent In Odisha’s Tribal Heartland Lanjigarh

Bhubaneswar: In the remote and hilly stretches of Kalahandi district, where opportunities in professional sports remain limited, stories of determination are quietly redefining possibilities. One such story is that of Bhushan Majhi, a young sprinter from Lanjigarh, whose rise from a village playground to a national podium reflects the growing impact of structured grassroots support.

Bhushan recently brought laurels to Odisha by clinching a bronze medal in the 100-metre open men’s category at the Khelo India Tribal Games Athletics Meet 2026, held at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. His achievement marks a significant milestone not only for his family but also for the tribal-dominated region he represents.

Hailing from Bhataguda village, Bhushan grew up in a modest household. His father is a school teacher, while his mother works as a community resource person and is actively involved in a Self-Help Group organisation. Like many rural families, his parents were initially uncertain about the future of a career in sports. However, their doubts gradually turned into pride as Bhushan’s dedication began to yield results.

His talent was first noticed by his school physical education teacher, Dushmanta Majhi, during his early school years. Recognising his natural speed, the teacher took a personal interest in mentoring him. Without access to formal facilities, Bhushan cycled nearly seven kilometres every day to practise and built endurance by playing football.

A turning point came in July 2025 when he joined the Vedanta Grassroots Sports Initiative. Under professional coaching, his raw ability was refined into competitive performance, giving him exposure and confidence to compete at higher levels.

According to Ramachandra Bihari, a local school teacher, Bhushan’s success has brought to the light the broader impact of such initiatives in rural areas. The programme, supported by Vedanta Alumina Business, is designed to identify and nurture talent in remote regions by providing coaching, equipment and training opportunities.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business,, said Bhushan’s achievement demonstrated how access to proper platforms can transform rural talent into national achievers.

Currently, the initiative supports over 150 young athletes in the region and has already produced impressive results, including 89 medals at state-level competitions during the 2024-25 season, signalling a promising future for grassroots sports in Odisha.