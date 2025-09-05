Flood Situation Eases In Punjab

New Delhi: There was some reprieve from incessant heavy rains for the people of flood-hit Punjab, many of whom have shifted in relief camps to escape rising water level. The flood situation in most parts of Kashmir eased as the water levels in the River Jhelum and other water bodies in the valley went below the danger mark in the wake of improvement in the weather. The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.

Punjab has sought an immediate relief package to address the devastating impact of floods in the state. The state has also demanded enhanced compensation to support affected farmers after the floods submerged more than 4 lakh acres of the state's agricultural land, threatening both state and national food security.

“Crops in over 4 lakh acres of farmland have been inundated according to preliminary assessments. With paddy fields being the worst affected just weeks before harvesting season, this devastation has resulted in significant losses for farmers and the state's agricultural economy. The impact on the rural economy is further exacerbated by substantial loss of livestock. Punjab's contribution to the nation's food security cannot be overlooked," Khuddian said, adding that as an agrarian state it plays a pivotal role in contributing to the Central food pool.

Expressing concerns over the current compensation for flood victims, he said the crop damage compensation stands at Rs 6,800 per acre, which is insufficient considering the extent of losses incurred by farmers. He urged the Central government to increase this compensation to at least Rs 50,000 per acre.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who visited the state on Thursday called it a situation of 'jal pralay' (deluge), assuring growers that the Centre would make every effort to bail them out of this crisis.

According to the weather department, few parts of Punjab received light rain during the 24-hour period. Neighbouring state Haryana is also facing waterlogging and flooding in some parts. The Ludhiana district administration has sounded an alert after an embankment in the eastern part of the district came under heavy pressure due to strong flow of the Sutlej river. In Ferozepur villagers were working on a war footing to save the Araji Advance embankment along the India-Pakistan border. Youth from different districts and villages brought trolleys of soil to strengthen the embankment with earthen bags. Large stretches of the BSF fencing are submerged as the Sutlej continues to swell. On the other side of the border, Pakistani posts too are facing the river’s fury.

The flood situation in most parts of Kashmir eased on Friday as the water levels in the River Jhelum and other water bodies in the valley went below the danger mark in the wake of improvement in the weather, officials said. There has been very little rainfall across the Kashmir valley in the past 24 hours and the water levels in the River Jhelum, its tributaries, and other water bodies across the valley has started receding. State officials said the water level in the Jhelum at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, as well as downstream in Srinagar's Ram Munshibagh was below the danger mark.

So far 283 houses have been reported to be damaged and 950 people evacuated following heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The district suffered damage to 84 roads, 98 water supply schemes and 71 power feeders due to continuous rains. The administration has set up 15 lodgement-cum-relief camps in the district, accommodating more than 650 people and providing them with food, bedding and medical facilities.

Educational institutions across Kashmir remained closed for the third day on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in the aftermath of the flood-like situation in the valley. Class work in all schools and colleges in the Kashmir valley was suspended for two more days from Friday and would resume on Monday.

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for the fourth straight day on Friday following multiple landslides and sections of the road being washed away.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day on Friday. The yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured. Though the weather has improved significantly with the sun shining brightly after ten days of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, the authorities are yet to take a call on resuming the yatra.

In the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, the security barriers safeguarding the Tibetan colony sustained significant damage due to flooding from the Beas River. Heavy rainfall triggered the floods here, breaching the security wall and raising concerns about potential damage to the entire region.

In Delhi the Yamuna was flowing above danger level and several families in low lying areas have been moved to safer zones. In Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh at least 55 families were rescued from a flood-affected village as water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana caused the Yamuna river to swell.