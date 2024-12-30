FIR Filed Against Prashant Kishor for Instigating BPSC Protest

Bihar Police have lodged an FIR against Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, and 20 others for allegedly inciting protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants demanding a re-examination of the preliminary test conducted on December 13.The protest, centered at Gandhi Maidan, saw thousands of aspirants taking to the streets despite the district administration rejecting Jan Suraaj’s request to hold a “Chattra Sansad” (Student Parliament) at the venue. According to officials, the gathering led to a law-and-order situation, with clashes breaking out between protestors and police, who resorted to using water cannons and lathicharge to disperse the crowd.The FIR names Manoj Bharti, state president of Jan Suraaj, and other party members, including Rahmanshu Mishra, coaching institute operators Nikhil Mani Tiwari and Subhash Kumar Thakur, and over 600 unidentified individuals. Kishor’s bouncers, Anand Mishra and Rakesh Kumar Mishra, are also among the accused.Patna District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed the development, stating that lawful action would be taken against those involved. He said, “The party ignored the administration's denial and went ahead with the gathering, leading to disruptions across the city.”Kishor, addressing the protesters earlier, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for neglecting youth grievances and alleged corruption in Bihar’s examination processes. He vowed support for the aspirants until their demands for the exam’s cancellation were met.The protests continue to gain support from various political leaders and activists, amplifying the pressure on the state government to address the students’ concerns.