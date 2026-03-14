Father Of Kumbh Girl Seeks MP CM’s Intervention To Bring Daughter Back Home

Bhopal: Father of Monalisa Bhonsle, the Kumbh Mela fame girl, on Saturday sought Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s intervention to bring her back home, terming her marriage to Farman Khan in a Kerala temple recently, a case of ‘love jihad’, a term coined by the rightwing outfits to define wedding of Hindu women by the Muslim men deceitfully for the purpose of religious conversion.

Jayasingh Bhonsle, hailing from Maheshwar town in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, alleged that his daughter has been ‘trapped deceitfully by a Muslim youth’ to marry him after she gained fame during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. ‘It is a case of love jihad’, he alleged.

Monalisa (18) had become an internet sensation when a content creator captured her selling ‘rudraksha’ garlands during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela in a video and made it viral on social media.

Her Kumbh Mela fame has landed her two film projects.

Jayasingh said that his daughter’s interest in pursuing a career in the films was known to him and he had also the knowledge of her daughter landing roles in two films.

According to him, Monalisa herself had told him that she wanted to make a name in the film industry and some people were teaching her acting and dancing to help her secure a role in films.

“But I never imagined that such a thing (her marriage with Farman) would happen. She has been trapped by the Muslim youth to force her to marry him. It is a clear case of love jihad”, Jayasingh, who belonged to the nomadic Pardhi community, alleged.

In another development, Hindu Jagaran Manch on Saturday declared that the outfit would spare no efforts to restore Monalisa to her parents.

The outfit leaders Sameer Mahule and Bhupendra Chauhan on Saturday said that they would meet Monalisa and persuade her to return home.

The couple tied the knot in Nainar temple in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Wednesday in the presence of the film crew and a number of politicians.

They had earlier sought police protection for their marriage due to objections to their wedding by her family.

Monalisa later told the local media after her marriage that she married to her boyfriend Farman by choice and she and her husband have decided to follow their respective faiths.

She also dismissed the allegations of love jihad and religious conversion.