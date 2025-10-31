Fans Break Into Tears As Zubeen Garg's Last Movie 'Roi Roi Binale' Hits Screens Across Assam

Guwahati: In what is said to be an unusual scene witnessed across Assam on Friday as the screening of Zubeen Garg’s last movie --- Roi Roi Binale started as early as 4.45 am at a multiplexes in Guwahati with people queuing to watch their cultural icon on the big screen for the last time.

It is significant that Assam has remained in grief since September 19, when the 52-year singer, musician, actor and filmmaker, died while swimming in sea in Singapore. His fans across Assam have been carrying out a campaign, online and on the streets, demanding justice for Zubeen's family and fans. Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival.

In Roi Roi Binale, Garg is playing the lead character, who is a blind musician. It has 11 songs, composed by himself. The film revolves around the life of a musician and his struggle.

The celebrated singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. Garg is also the producer of the Rajesh Bhuyan-directed 146-minute-long film Roi Roi Binale along with his wife Garima and Shyamantak Gautam. According to distributors, the film has been released across 91 screens in the Northeast, including 85 in Assam, with over 585 daily shows for the next seven days. Nationwide, it’s screening on 92 screens with over 150 shows daily. For the first time, an Assamese film is being shown in cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Patna, Dhanbad, Jhansi, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Jaipur, Goa and Indore.

Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg told reporters that the singer worked very hard for Roi Roi Binale and used to frequently talk about it saying that the movie would get more love from the people in Assam.

Apart from being an iconic singer and musician, Zubeen was very passionate about Assamese cinema and he dreamt of bringing world-class technology and feel to the Assamese movie. He entered film-making when the Assamese film industry was going through a crisis. His movies like Mission China, Kanchanjangha, Rodor Chithi, Dr Bezbaruah got warm response from his fans and brought money to the film industry.

Distributors said tickets for the next two weeks for Roi Roi Binale has been booked and they expect the film to break all records of revenue collection. Zubeen Garg’s fans who came out in large numbers to watch the movie broke into tears while entering the multiplex. This was a common scene across the state. The Assam government on Wednesday decided that the state share of the GST to be collected from the movie would be paid to Kala Guru Artist Foundation, a trust formed by Zubeen Garg for assistance to artists during distress.