Elephant Herd’s Midnight Rescue Of Calf In Odisha Captivates Villagers

Bhubaneswar: In a striking display of instinct and coordination, a herd of wild elephants in Odisha’s Keonjhar district carried out a dramatic late-night rescue after a calf slipped into a canal while retreating from a village.

The incident unfolded on Thursday night at Baradapal village under the Sadar Forest Range, when a herd of nearly 25 elephants was spotted moving close to human habitation. Alarmed by the possibility of crop damage and fearing the animals might enter the settlement, villagers lit fires along the fields to drive them away.

Startled by the flames and sudden activity, the herd abruptly changed direction. In the chaos, a young calf lost its footing and tumbled into a nearby canal.

For several tense minutes, the calf remained trapped, struggling to climb the steep embankment. Villagers watched from a distance as forest officials monitored the situation, wary of escalating the confrontation.

What followed was a powerful reminder of the elephants’ social intelligence. After circling the canal and seemingly assessing the danger, the mother elephant stepped forward. With the support of other herd members, she used her trunk and body weight to guide and lift the distressed calf. Working in coordinated movements, the group managed to pull the youngster to safety.

Witnesses described the scene as both dramatic and moving — a rare glimpse into the protective bonds within elephant families.

“Once the calf was freed, the herd regrouped and gradually moved away from the village without causing further damage, bringing the situation under control,” said Khetrabasi Mahakuda, a local resident.

Reports of human-elephant encounters not only in Keonjhar but also in other parts of Odisha — particularly in mineral-rich and forest-fringe districts such as Dhenkanal, Angul and Sundargarh — frequently hit the headlines. Shrinking habitats and expanding settlements are increasingly pushing wildlife and communities into uneasy proximity.