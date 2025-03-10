ED pet dog of Modi, Shah, says Manickam Tagore

New Delhi/Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, triggering sharp reactions from the Congress party.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, alleging that the ED was being misused for political purposes.





#WATCH | Delhi: On ED raid at the residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says "We all know that ED has become the pet dog of PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah. They can send this dog anywhere they want. Bhupesh Baghel has been a strong leader… pic.twitter.com/hDiZvbiLtU — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025



"We all know that ED has become the pet dog of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They can send this dog anywhere they want," Tagore said.



He further stated that Baghel has been a strong Congress leader who has fought several political battles. "The Congress party and the people of Chhattisgarh stand with him. We all know that these fake narratives built by BJP and RSS will be defeated," he added.



The ED's action comes amid heightened political tensions between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with opposition parties repeatedly accusing central agencies of being used for political vendetta.







