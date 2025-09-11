 Top
ED Conducts Raids Across States in Rs 650 Cr Fake ITC Case

PTI
11 Sept 2025 10:19 AM IST

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches in a money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged fake GST input tax credit claim of Rs 650 crore, official sources said. The raids were being carried out at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana by the Guwahati office of the federal probe agency, sources said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.


