EC transfers Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief, Vijayawada Police Commissioner

Vijayawada: The Election Commission transferred two senior IPS officers with immediate effect in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.



They are intelligence DGP, P. Sitaramanjaneyulu and Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata. The ECI stated that the two officers should not be assigned any election-related work.

The two senior IPS officers were blamed for the security lapse during the tour of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy under the Memantha Siddham programme, wherein he suffered injury above his left eyebrow when a resident of Vaddera Colony pelted a cement-concrete stone on him on April 13.

“The intelligence chief failed to gather requisite intelligence about the impending danger to the VVIP while the CP too failed in providing foolproof security cover.”

Notably, a report titled ‘AP Intelligence failure leaves VIP lives in danger’, appeared in Deccan Chronicle on April 19, 2024, highlighting the failure of the intelligence wing of AP police when the campaign was progressing for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, slated for May 13.