E Arrival Card At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Delhi international airport is set to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travelers from Wednesday. The new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport. Similar facilities are available at some world-class airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday that this will not only ease the arrival process for travelers but also improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport’s sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage.

In June 2024 the Delhi airport had launched India’s first “Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveler Programme" (FTI-TTP) allowing Indian nationals and OCI cardholders a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience.

“Together, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveler Programme (FTI-TTP) and E-Arrival Card initiatives underscore the government's commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all passengers. These initiatives represent a new era of convenience, sustainability, and efficiency for global passengers flying into India,” DIAL said in a statement.

“We are delighted to join hands with the Bureau of Immigration to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for international passengers. This initiative reflects the Government of India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.

With this facility, foreign travelers can fill out and submit their arrival information via an official and secure government website or a dedicated mobile application. These include the Bureau of Immigration's portal (https://boi.gov.in), the Indian Visa website https://indianvisaonline.gov.in, and the Indian Visa mobile app, "Su-Swagatam," as well as Delhi Airport’s website www.newdelhiairport.in. This can be done up to three days before their arrival.