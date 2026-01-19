DIAL Announces Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Third Runway

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday announced a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for Runway 11R/29L (commonly known as the third runway), which includes resurfacing of the runway, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS).

The runway, commissioned in 2008 and in continuous service for 17 years, will undergo essential strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience, and capacity for future growth. This runway has undergone regular maintenance since 2008, including minor rehabilitation in 2017. However, increased traffic, operational intensity, and natural ageing make comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage, said DIAL officials.

The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence from February 16 following requisite regulatory approvals. It is expected to be recommissioned in early July, subject to DGCA approval.

DIAL, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders, convened multiple high-level consultations to assess and mitigate the impact of closure. Following this, it has been decided that the airport’s scheduled movement capacity will be maintained at 1,514 movements per day. Also, airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) have been briefed, and operational plans are in place to ensure smooth continuity of services.

The planned works include milling and resurfacing of flexible runway and taxiway portions; laying of dense bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete; removal and reinstallation of around 2,000 Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) fixtures; basic strip works across 500,000 sqm; construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1) to enhance efficiency and reduce runway occupancy time; Runway End Safety Area (RESA) drain widening and associated civil works; replacement of windsock cabling and electrical systems; and, rigid pavement upgrades across 39,000 metres.

“The rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L is a crucial infrastructure project to ensure long-term operational safety, efficiency, and compliance with global aviation standards. We are committed to delivering the project on time, with minimal disruption to airport operations, and with full coordination with AAI, DGCA, airlines, and all stakeholders. The project reflects DIAL’s commitment to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and preparing IGI Airport to handle future aviation growth responsibly,” said CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.