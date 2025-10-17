Dhaka Condemns Killing of Three Bangladeshis Near Tripura

The Government of Bangladesh strongly condemned the brutal beating and killing of three Bangladeshi citizens by a mob in Tripura on October 15, 2025. The three Bangladeshi nationals were killed by an angry mob on suspicion of being cattle thieves in a border village called Bidyabil, Khowai district, Tripura.

The Government of Bangladesh demanded that those responsible must be brought to justice.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh on October 17, the Government of Bangladesh said the heinous act was unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law. The Government of Bangladesh expressed serious concern over the deplorable incident and called upon the Government of India to conduct an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and take sincere efforts to stop recurrence of such inhumane acts. The Government of Bangladesh demanded that the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice.

Locals said the incident was triggered after two villagers who were working at a rubber plantation close to the India-Bangladesh border spotted three suspicious individuals moving towards the international border with cattle from the area. The locals suspected them to be thieves. The three Bangladeshis allegedly attacked the locals with sharp-edged weapons, injuring the two Indians. They informed others about the incident and the angry locals rushed to the spot, attacked the Bangladeshi thieves, and thrashed them to death. Tripura shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh, and cross-border crimes such as cattle smuggling and illegal infiltration occur in the area.