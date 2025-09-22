Development Practitioners Stress Holistic Healthcare in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Healthcare is a broad and dynamic concept that must not be confused with the narrower idea of health cure. True healthcare goes beyond treating ailments—it is about preventing disease, nurturing mental well-being, and enabling people to lead productive, fulfilling lives. This was the key message delivered by noted development planner Prashant Hota at a healthcare conclave in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Hota, president of Jindal Steel, has been instrumental in rolling out several innovative health initiatives in tribal-dominated regions of Odisha’s Angul, Keonjhar and Sundergarh districts in Odisha and in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand . Drawing from his decades of experience in community-based healthcare models, he underscored the urgency of shifting focus from reactive treatment to proactive and holistic health management.

“When we talk about healthcare, many people mistake it for health cure. But healthcare is not just about treating illness—it is about ensuring a balanced life. A good diet, a disciplined lifestyle, regular physical activity, and most importantly, a calm and focused mind free from needless anxieties are essential elements of holistic health,” Hota explained.

Among his pioneering interventions, Hota highlighted the widely acclaimed Kishori Express, a flagship programme addressing the critical issue of menstrual hygiene and adolescent health. Launched in Angul years ago, the model has since been replicated in several states due to its success in tackling anemia and empowering young girls.

The initiative, in partnership with the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), provides iron and folic acid tablets, iron-rich seed kits, and sanitary napkins, along with counselling for adolescent girls and expectant mothers, addressing both nutritional and social aspects of women’s health. Experts at the conclave highlighted it as a model of effective public–private partnership in improving community health. Hota also noted that Lok Sabha MP and Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal emphasises natural farming, toxic-free food, avoiding refined oil and sugar, and promoting regular exercise and yoga.

The conclave also featured former Odisha health minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, BJD MLA Rupesh Panigrahi, Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta, and acclaimed author Srirama Dash, all of whom lauded Hota’s presentation. They observed that such grassroots-driven models not only strengthen the state’s healthcare ecosystem but also align with broader goals of inclusive development and social equity.