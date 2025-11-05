Death Toll Rises to 11 in Bilaspur Train Accident

Raipur: Three more people succumbed to their injuries in the hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the November 4 train accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district to 11.

A railway spokesperson confirmed that the death toll in Tuesday’s Bilaspur train tragedy had risen to 11.

As many as 20 people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. Among the injured were seven women.

All the injured were admitted to three major hospitals in Bilaspur. The injured child, who was admitted to one of the hospitals, was yet to be identified, railway officials said.

The Korba-Bilaspur passenger train rammed into the rear of a stationary freight train on the same track, causing the accident.

Railway sources indicated that a signal failure may have led to the collision.

The impact was so severe that the passenger train’s engine climbed onto the freight train. Several passenger coaches were mangled, and trapped passengers had to be rescued using gas cutters.

The accident occurred near Gatora railway station in the Lal Khadan area, about eight kilometres from Bilaspur station, at around 4:10 pm on Tuesday.

The Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident.