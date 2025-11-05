 Top
Home » News » Current Affairs

Death Toll Rises to 11 in Bilaspur Train Accident

Current Affairs
5 Nov 2025 9:19 AM IST

As many as 20 people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, were injured in the incident.

Death Toll Rises to 11 in Bilaspur Train Accident
x
Rescue operations underway at Lal Khadan Torva Fatak after a MEMU local train collided with a stationary goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur stations, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, (PTI)

Raipur: Three more people succumbed to their injuries in the hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the November 4 train accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district to 11.

A railway spokesperson confirmed that the death toll in Tuesday’s Bilaspur train tragedy had risen to 11.

As many as 20 people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. Among the injured were seven women.

All the injured were admitted to three major hospitals in Bilaspur. The injured child, who was admitted to one of the hospitals, was yet to be identified, railway officials said.

The Korba-Bilaspur passenger train rammed into the rear of a stationary freight train on the same track, causing the accident.

Railway sources indicated that a signal failure may have led to the collision.

The impact was so severe that the passenger train’s engine climbed onto the freight train. Several passenger coaches were mangled, and trapped passengers had to be rescued using gas cutters.

The accident occurred near Gatora railway station in the Lal Khadan area, about eight kilometres from Bilaspur station, at around 4:10 pm on Tuesday.

The Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bilaspur railway division Bilaspur train accident 11 killed 
Rest of India Chhattisgarh Raipur 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X