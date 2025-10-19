 Top
Home » News » Current Affairs

Deadline for Filing GSTR-3B Return Till Oct 25

Current Affairs
19 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST

GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month

Deadline for Filing GSTR-3B Return Till Oct 25
x
The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said that it extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25. The extension was on quitye expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25. “@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline,” the CBIC said in a post on X.

GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
GST Filling 2025 GST returns GSTR-3B 
India Delhi New Delhi 
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X