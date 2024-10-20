Cyclonic storm set to intensify, Odisha braces for heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that a cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office in Odisha, a significant weather system is developing, raising concerns of heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coming days.

As of Sunday morning, an upper air cyclonic circulation, which had formed on Saturday over the central Andaman Sea, continues to persist over the northern Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours.

This system is predicted to move west-northwestward and strengthen into a depression by the morning of October 22. By October 23, it is likely to escalate into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Following this, it is expected to further track northwestward and approach the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, by the morning of October 24.

In response to the looming storm, the Odisha government has issued a series of advisories. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Andaman Sea until October 21, the central Bay of Bengal until October 23, and the northern Bay of Bengal, including coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, until October 25. Those already out at sea have been instructed to return to shore by October 21 to avoid potentially dangerous conditions.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and preparations are underway to mitigate the impact of the storm as it approaches the coast. The public has been advised to stay updated with official warnings and take necessary precautions.