Cyclone Montha To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Odisha On Alert

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Odisha as the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Montha within the next 24 hours and further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28. IMD Bhubaneswar director Manorama Mohanty said the system is expected to turn into a cyclone soon and may intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha is likely to cross the coast near Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over several districts of Odisha from October 27 to 29. Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Boudh are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

The IMD has issued the following warnings:

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) likely at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) likely at isolated places in Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Red Warning (October 28–29): Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts.