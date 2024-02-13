Cyberabad Police Focus on IRAD To Prevent Road Accidents and Saving Lives by 50%

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police are turning to a smartphone app to analyse traffic data and expect to reduce the number of accidents by half, by using real-time data to sort out matters.

The app, iRAD, developed by the IIT-Madras and the National Informatics Centre under the Union road transport ministry, collects, manages and analyse data on road accidents.

It includes stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services, hospitals, and transport authorities. Its specifications include real-time data entry, standardised reporting formats, and data sharing mechanisms to improve road safety measures.

Cyberabad DCP (traffic) D.V. Srinivas Rao said: “The iRAD app will play a crucial role in providing accurate and timely data, enabling us to devise targeted strategies to prevent accidents.”

“Additionally, the app facilitates collaboration among stakeholders involved in road safety, including the police, transport authorities, health services and legal authorities,” the DCP said. Every police station had teams of three to five trained personnel to collect and input accident data into the system.

G. Guruvaiah, traffic police inspector, said the iRAD app has mobile accessibility, allowing field personnel to input data from the accident sites. “The accident rate went down in Tamil Nadu by 35 per cent last year. We aim to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in accidents,” the inspector said.

“We have started to analyse data from accident-prone areas and are working to widen roads,” Guruvaiah said, adding that Cyberabad had established 11 alternative roads to take pressure off the main roads.