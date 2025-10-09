Cuttack Violence: Three More Arrested, Total Rises To Nine

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with the recent violence in Cuttack, taking the total number of arrests to nine. The arrests were confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Girija Shankar Chakrabarty, who said further action is likely as investigations continue.

Police intensified their probe into the incident, which occurred during the Dussehra idol immersion procession in the Hatipokhari and Kadam Rasul areas. Two Assistant Commissioners of Police, three Inspectors-in-Charge, and a large contingent of police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any flare-ups.

Additional support has been provided by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), who are assisting local authorities in ensuring peace and normalcy in the affected neighbourhoods. Officials said the situation is under constant surveillance, and more detentions may follow based on intelligence inputs.

“We have taken the clash very seriously. The investigation, initiated under the leadership of the DCP, is being carried out on a priority basis,” ACP Chakrabarty told reporters.

“Six persons were initially identified and arrested. This morning, three more were apprehended, taking the total to nine. As part of the probe, searches are being conducted at the houses of the accused, where we had information about stored arms and ammunition,” he added.

The violence had erupted late at night during the immersion procession when two groups clashed, triggering tension in parts of the city. Four people, including the DCP, sustained injuries in the incident.

Police officials said efforts are ongoing to identify remaining suspects and restore complete normalcy in the affected localities.