Curfew Eased in Leh After Three Days, Residents Access Essentials Amid Tight Security

SRINAGAR: For the first time since a curfew was imposed three days ago in violence-hit Leh, restrictions were relaxed on Saturday afternoon in the Ladakhis capital in a phased manner for four hours, allowing residents to purchase essential commodities.

Long queues formed outside grocery and vegetable shops as people sought relief. Police and paramilitary forces intensified patrolling and checks from early morning to maintain law and order, following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday.

Ladakh’s Director General of Police, S.D. Singh Jamwal, confirmed that no incidents were reported during the relaxation period.

To ensure access to essentials, the Leh District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk, issued a schedule for shop openings after a meeting with key officials, including the SSP, Additional District Development Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, ASP Leh, ACR Leh, Tehsildar Leh, Naib Tehsildar Chuchot, and representatives from the Merchant Association Leh.

Only grocery and vegetable shops were permitted to open from 1 pm to 3 pm in Leh town (Upper Leh, Tiyararong, Skalzangling, Old MC Limit, including Sub-Division Headquarters) and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm in peripheral areas (Choglamsar, Phyang, Spituk, and adjoining villages), officials said.

Deputy SP Traffic and respective magistrates were tasked with monitoring vehicle movement during these hours. The administration urged shopkeepers and residents to adhere to the schedule and cooperate to maintain order.

Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, after which the curfew was eased. Police used public address systems to announce the relaxation, prompting shops to open and drawing crowds, including at ATM kiosks, reports received here said. “Police and CRPF personnel maintained strict vigilance, ensuring a peaceful relaxation period in the old city areas,” a police official said.