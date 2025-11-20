CUO, UNICEF Partner to Set Up Tribal Communication Cell in Odisha

Odisha: In a major initiative to amplify tribal voices and safeguard the cultural heritage of Odisha’s indigenous communities, the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, has joined hands with UNICEF Odisha to establish a Tribal Communication Cell (TCC) on its campus. The collaboration aims to promote socio-economic empowerment, preserve traditional knowledge, and ensure more inclusive representation of tribal communities in the state’s developmental processes.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed on Thursday by Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Panda, Vice-Chancellor of CUO, and William Hanlon Jr., Chief of UNICEF’s Odisha Field Office. Senior officials present included Finance Officer Duryodhan Sethi; Dr. Nikhil Kumar Gouda, HoD, Journalism and Mass Communication; Dr. Sugata Roy, Specialist, Social and Behaviour Change, UNICEF; Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer; and faculty members of the Journalism department.

Calling the initiative a milestone for the University, Prof. Panda said the establishment of the Tribal Communication Cell would empower both students and tribal communities by fostering inclusive communication practices and supporting sustainable development across tribal-dominated regions. Koraput’s rich production and traditional crafts needed stronger promotion, he noted, adding that the Cell would encourage research and help accelerate the region’s growth.

UNICEF’s William Hanlon Jr. emphasised that the partnership reflects a shared vision to bring tribal perspectives to the forefront of development discourse. The TCC, he said, would play a critical role in generating evidence, building capacities, and creating platforms for meaningful dialogue—ultimately strengthening the rights and well-being of children and families in Odisha’s tribal belts.

Elaborating on the objectives, Dr. Nikhil Kumar Gouda said the Cell—managed by the department of journalism and mass communication—would function as a hub for research, documentation, capacity building, and community engagement. With UNICEF providing technical support, the TCC will work to develop culturally rooted communication models that genuinely reflect tribal lived experiences.

The ceremony was attended by key academic and administrative members including Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, Dr. Gourav Ranjan, Mr. Sumit Kumar Behera, Dr. Sony Parhi, and Dr. Talat Jahan Begam. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Sourav Gupta, Associate Professor.

Public relations officer Dr. Phagunath Bhoi said the collaboration marks an important step toward fostering respectful dialogue and evidence-based advocacy for the holistic welfare of Odisha’s tribal communities.