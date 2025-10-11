CRPF Jawan Killed in IED Blast Triggered by Naxals in Jharkhand

In a tragic turn of events amid ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand's dense Saranda forest, Head Constable Mahendra Laskar of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was on Saturday declared a martyr after succumbing to severe injuries sustained in a landmine explosion.

Laskar, who was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Rourkela, passed away this morning around 4:00 a.m., leaving his colleagues and family in profound grief.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon during a routine search operation by the 60th Battalion of the CRPF in the Babudera area of the Saranda jungle, located in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district near the Odisha border.

The blast, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites, injured three personnel — CRPF Inspector K.K. Mishra, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramakrishna Gagarai, and Head Constable Laskar. All three were promptly airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Rourkela for emergency medical care. Despite intensive treatment, Laskar's condition deteriorated overnight, and he breathed his last this morning.

The other two injured officers, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Brijesh Rai, will be airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, today for better treatment.

Commandant of the 60th Battalion, Ambuja Muthal, confirmed the news of Laskar’s death in a statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

“Head Constable Mahendra Laskar made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His bravery in the face of danger will be remembered forever,” Muthal said, adding that intensified search operations are underway to neutralise the Naxal threat in the region.

The Saranda forest, one of India's most notorious Naxal strongholds, has long been a hotspot for such ambushes, with security forces frequently targeted during patrols.

This latest attack underscores the persistent challenges faced by paramilitary units in combating left-wing extremism in the area. Local authorities and CRPF officials have vowed to honour Laskar's sacrifice by ramping up anti-Naxal efforts, including joint operations with state police.