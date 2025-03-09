CPM Kerala Meet Sets Goal for 2026 Poll Victory

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM's four-day state conference in Kollam concluded with a clarion call to work for a decisive victory of the LDF in Kerala's upcoming local body and assembly elections.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan declared that the conference unequivocally adopted Chief Minister Pnarayi Vijayan's visionary Nava Kerala policy document. The party will now take this blueprint to the people, triggering a state-wide discussion to build trust and mobilise support for the groundbreaking changes in the state.

At the conference, a section of delegates reportedly expressed their apprehensions about the proposal to impose cess and surcharges on the public, citing the need for transparency and accountability in mobilising additional resources. In response, the Chief Minister categorically clarified that cess and surcharges are merely options on the table for discussion, not the ultimate objective.

Furthermore, the CPM leadership clarified that the proposals for reviving the PPP model for PSUs and private investment in the tourism sector are entirely in consonance with the ideological framework and stated policy and not a deviation from it.

"The BJP-led NDA Government's imposition of financial curbs on Kerala will not hinder our progress. We will proactively seek innovative solutions to ensure our development projects remain unaffected. Kerala is on the cusp of unprecedented growth and transformation. Our conference has already outlined a bold roadmap for initiatives that will propel us forward. Kerala will be free of extreme poverty by November 1," the CPM leader said.

Govindan said the party is confident that the Chief Minister's vision document will be a game changer in connecting with the people and understanding their aspirations and expectations from the LDF. This ambitious initiative will span 13 months, culminating in the next Assembly polls in April- May 2026.

He said hte CPM is committed to engaging with the public and gathering valuable insights to formulate policies for the future. However, with the opposition Congress led UDF vehemently opposing any proposals to impose cess, surcharge and toll, the ruling party will have to move forward with caution.

The party also acknowledges the need to tread carefully, ensuring that their proposals do not spark public outrage. By doing so, they can maintain the trust and support of the people while also driving progress and development in the state.

M V Govindan was re-elected state secretary. The state conference also elected an 89 member state committee with 17 new faces.

"It's not a position for me but a huge responsibility," Govindan said while reacting to his re-election.

Veteran leaders A K Balan, P K Sreemathy, Anavoor Nagappan were relieved of the state committee.

The central leadership of the party, including interim national coordinator Prakash Karat, politburo members Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, M A Baby, B V Raghavullu, A Vijayaraghavan, were present throughout the proceedings at the important state conference.