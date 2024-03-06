CM Jagan’s Plan To Earmark 1.5 Lakh Crore for Vision Vizag Wins Praise

Visakhapatnam: There's wholesome praise for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's Vision Vizag programme that aims at an investment of Rs 1,05,000 crore over the next decade to transform Visakhapatnam (Vizag) into a major financial and fin-tech capital.

Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao, former minister and Bheemli MLA of the YSRC, said the plan would raise the pride of the Uttarandhra people. Ever since Jagan Reddy took power in AP in 2019, there were significant strides in development across the state, he claimed.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy's dedication to advancing the growth of AP, with special stress on Vizag, is commendable. Our government is actively contributing to the progress and prosperity of AP,” he said.

B. Prahalad Reddy, executive vice president of operations and plant head at Yokohama Off Highway Tires, recently shared his perspective on Vision Vizag. He praised the plan for its “exceptional clarity” and expressed confidence in its realization within a timeframe of less than ten years.

He conveyed optimism about its feasibility, emphasizing the stakeholders' delight. While the plan's formulation may take time, its implementation would be swift, he felt.

Zahir Ahmed, a doctor from the old town, commended the government's developmental strides, particularly in infrastructure and healthcare services. He praised the provision of essential services during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic but tempered his expectations due to the limited timeframe for action by the present government.

Ahmed expressed reservations about the budgetary allocations for these projects before the elections.

Hemanth Reddy, an AU professor, praised the transition of the CBSE system into the SSC board and the state government's efforts at creating more employment opportunities. “The Vision Vizag plan is most welcome,” he said.

Aloke Dutta, an advertising and PR consultant, lauded the CM's efforts for the welfare and development of Vizag. He noted that there was significant growth in his business due to the ongoing development projects.