CM Jagan To Release Irrigation Water to 6,300 Acres of Ayacut Today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling a longstanding wish of Kuppam, on Monday, to reach irrigation and drinking water to the region through the Handri Neeva canals.

The development of Kuppam by the YSRC government would be a ‘shot in the arm’ to Jagan Reddy and this would help the party in the upcoming elections.

The chief minister completed a slew of development works for the region in the last five years and finally brings water through the Kuppam branch canal to the inhabitants there on Monday.

“The chief minister has kept up his promise to bring Krishna waters to the drought-prone Kuppam constituency,” YSRC leaders said.

The CM will release irrigation water to 6,300 acres of ayacut through 110 minor irrigation tanks in Kuppam constituency and drinking water to the 4.02 lakh population of Kuppam and Palamaner constituencies from the Kuppam Branch Canal.

The branch canal has been laid at a cost of Rs 560.29 crores under the AVR HNSS Project Phase-2, at Rajupet, Rama Kuppam Mandal, Chittoor district.

During the day, the chief minister would participate in a public meeting at Gundisettipalle, Shanthipuram mandal, Chittoor district.

The officials explained the salient features of the Kuppam branch canal. The offtake is at Km 207.80 on Punganur branch canal near Appinapalle village in Peddapanjani mandal of Chittoor district with a head discharge 216 cusecs. The total length of the canal is 123.641km.

The project’s expenditure was Rs 560.29 crore with 330 structures and three lifts for 6300 accres of ayacut under110 tanks. It would provide drinking water facility to 4.02 lakh people in Palamaner and Kuppam constituencies, officials said.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said the Jagan-led YSRC government has implemented revolutionary projects for the development of Kuppam. It upgraded Kuppam Gram Panchayat as a municipality, established Kuppam revenue division and a police sub-division there.

Several development works were undertaken in Kuppam municipality at an expenditure of Rs 66 crore, while another Rs 100 crore was sanctioned for the development of four mandals in the constituency.

The YSRC government gave administrative approvals of Rs 215 crore for construction of a reservoir with a capacity of 0.6tmc as part of the Palar project, which supplied water to Kuppam, he said.

Rambabu said the Jagan government has provided free house pattas to 15,721 poor women and would distribute another 15,000 pattas this month in Kuppam. In total, house site pattas have been sanctioned to over 30,000 women, besides sanctioning 7,898 Jagananna colony houses.

The government completed the construction of the Integrated Office Complex in Kuppam town and set up two more electrical substations in Kuppam constituency.

Officials saida resurvey has been conducted on 53,718 acres in 104 villages under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhuraksha scheme and land title certificates have been issued to 16,676 beneficiaries in Kuppam constituency.

The government provided loans of Rs 991.88 crore to women of self-help groups through bank linkage and Sthree Nidhi.

As many as 6,332 women have been provided employment through grocery stores, textiles, as also for rearing of cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, poultry and for undertaking other businesses under YSR Asara and YSR Cheyutha, the government claimed.

An additional income of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per month has been facilitated for these women, it is claimed.