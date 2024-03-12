CM Jagan to inaugurate Juvvaladinne fishing harbour today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Bogolu mandal of Nellore district at 3 pm on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art harbour has been built at a cost of Rs 288.8 crore under the Blue Revolution and Sagarmala schemes through a joint partnership between the central and state governments.The Maritime Board has overseen the construction of the harbour, which is expected to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities and marketing facilities for fishermen in the region. Authorities have made arrangements to accommodate 1,250 fishing boats of various types at the harbour. “This harbour will benefit 6,100 fishermen who have been waiting for such a facility for a long time," said district collector M. Harinarayanan."The establishment of various fisheries-related industries is also expected in the area." Fishermen have expressed satisfaction at the fulfillment of their long-awaited desire for a modern fishing harbour.The facility is expected to boost the marine economy and improve the livelihoods of fishermen. The collector, along with joint collector Setu Madhavan visited the premises of the Bogolu MPDO office on Monday to oversee the preparations for the inaugural event. The collector instructed the officials concerned to ensure there are no lapses in the arrangements. RDO Sheena Nayak, fisheries JD Nageshwar Rao, DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy and others were present.