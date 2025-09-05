Chinese Sailor Missing After Mishap At Odisha Paradip Port

Bhubaneswar: A Chinese sailor went missing after falling into the sea at Paradip Port on Friday, while another crew member hailing from Bangladesh was rescued in a dramatic operation. The incident occurred when two sailors of cargo vessel ‘MV Lucky Dragon’ slipped into the water while the ship was berthed at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT).

According to local Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Smruti Ranjan Kar, the Chinese sailor accidentally fell into the sea while attempting to sling a ladder after the ship had anchored at the port for disembarkation. Witnessing the mishap, a Bangladeshi crew member jumped into the water in an effort to save his colleague. However, he too began to struggle and appeared nearly unconscious, prompting rescuers on the spot to pull him back onto the vessel. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and administered medical treatment.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in coordination with port authorities, has deployed divers and patrol boats to intensify the rescue efforts. An Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team from Jagatsinghpur has also joined the operation, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on standby.

Preliminary reports suggest the sailors may have lost their footing on a slippery surface, though the exact circumstances remain unclear. Marine Police and local police have also been mobilised to support the search.

Authorities said an inquiry has been ordered into the mishap and assured that additional safety protocols would be considered to prevent such incidents in the future. The accident has renewed concerns over crew safety during round-the-clock cargo handling operations at the busy port.

Paradip Port authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.