Chhattisgarh: Shah Reviews Counterinsurgency Strategy, Reiterates To End Maoist Menace By March 31

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed security in the Leftwing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas in the country at a high-level meeting here.

This was the second high-level security review on the LWE by him here in the last 24 hours.

The back-to-back security review on the LWE comes 51 days ahead of the deadline, set by him to end Maoist menace in the country.

Sources indicated that this may be the last high-level security review on the LWE ahead of the deadline of March 31 to end Maoism.

Mr. Shah said that security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, and attack on the Maoist financial networks have yielded results in the fight against Leftwing insurgency while reiterating that the LWE will be completely eliminated from the country by March 31.

In his post on X, he said that “Today in Raipur, I held a review meeting with the Chhattisgarh government and officials on anti-Naxal operations. The security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, targeting of the Naxal financial network and the surrender policy have yielded positive results, and Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March 31”.

The meeting held here on Sunday reviewed progress in the rehabilitation of the surrendered Naxals under the surrendered Naxal rehabilitation policy in Chhattisgarh and infrastructure development and other welfare measures being undertaken in Naxal-affected regions of Bastar, sources said.

On Saturday evening, Mr. Shah chaired a security review meeting in the LWE-affected areas in the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand, sources said.

As per Chhattisgarh police, since January 2024, more than 500 Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, have been killed in separate encounters in the state, while around 1,900 Maoists were arrested and over 2,500 surrendered.

The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma who holds home portfolio, Union home secretary, director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Secretary (internal security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said.

The director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana, along with several senior officials, were also present.