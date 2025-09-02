Chhattisgarh: Shah Honours Jawans Participated In 21-day Anti-Naxal Operation In Karregutta Hills

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday honoured the jawans who had taken part in the record 21-day anti-Naxal operation in the Karregutta Hills along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in April-May this year.

Mr. Shah interacted with the jawans and lauded the valour they had exhibited during the operation, said to be the longest anti-Naxal operation in the country, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma were present on the occasion, according to the spokesman.

The anti-Naxal operation launched on April 21 had led to killing of 31 Maoists, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.72 crore, besides recovery of 35 weapons, 818 numbers of barrel grenade launchers (BGLs), and 450 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Four weapon making factories established in the Hills by the Maoists were destroyed in the operation by the security forces. Security forces sanitized the area, considered a safe haven of Maoists for over a decade, following the operation.

Mr. Sai detailed the Union home minister about the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Bastar, and the roadmap for future action, the spokesman said.

The chief minister informed that since December 2023, when the BJP government came to power in the state, 453 Maoists were neutralized in Chhattisgarh.

As many as 1,616 Maoists were arrested and 1,666 Naxals surrendered during the period.

The state has established 65 new security camps, while rapid expansion of basic infrastructure such as roads, bridges, culverts, and mobile networks is underway.

The chief minister also briefed Mr. Shah on the current flood situation in Bastar and the steps taken by the state government to mitigate the plight of the people affected by the flood.