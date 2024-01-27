Chhattisgarh; Sai Govt Fulfilled Many Poll Promises: Biswabhusan Harichandan

Raipur: Chhattisgarh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday said that the Vishnu Deo Sai government has fulfilled many promises made by ruling BJP before November 2023 Assembly polls.

Unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day celebration here, the governor said that “In Chhattisgarh, after the formation of the sixth Legislative Assembly, the newly formed government (of Mr Sai) has taken rapid steps from the first cabinet itself to fulfil all the promises made”.

The governor said that the housing scheme launched by the centre has benefited people in other states, but the scheme could not be implemented in Chhattisgarh earlier for various reasons depriving the beneficiaries of their own houses.

With the formation of the new government, a decision was made to construct approximately 18 lakh ‘pucca’ houses in rural areas, which will be a significant relief for these families, the governor’s speech read.

The state government has fulfilled another promise by transferring Rs 3,716 crores towards the pending bonus of two years for paddy procurement, to more than 12 lakh farmers.

A decision has also been taken to purchase 21 quintals of paddy per acre directly from the farmers.

A system has been put in place to ensure payment of the support price for selling paddy within 48 hours, with a success rate in 90 percent cases and the system is being further strengthened, the governor said.

The state government has decided to expedite the ‘Krishak Jeevan Jyoti Yojana’, launched during the previous Dr Raman Singh government to provide free electricity to the farmers, by making an additional allocation of Rs 1,123 crore for the project.

The state government is also actively preparing to fulfil the commitment to launch the ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’ under which a woman will be provided Rs 1,000 per month.

This will promote economic self-reliance and empowerment of women, the governor said.