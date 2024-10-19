Chhattisgarh police receives prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police has received the prestigious “President’s Colour” award for their ‘courageous and steadfast efforts in combating Naxalism’ in the state. The honour is bestowed upon select police units across the country and symbolizes 25 years of exemplary service and dedication to the nation.

With this recognition, police personnel in Chhattisgarh will wear a replica of the award flag as an insignia on their uniforms, symbolizing their valour and service.

The “President’s Colour’ award is the highest recognition for any police or military force, representing national recognition for the loyalty, dedication, and diligence exhibited by the Chhattisgarh police.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the Chhattisgarh police for receiving the prestigious award, saying that “This honour is a testament to the courage, discipline, and patriotism of the Chhattisgarh police”.

“Our officers have achieved significant success in combating Naxalism, even under challenging circumstances, playing a vital role in maintaining law and order”, he added.

Mr Sai said that this honour is not merely a flag, but it is a tribute to the brave personnel who dedicated themselves to maintaining peace and security in the state, often at great personal risk.

Official sources said the proposal for this award was submitted by the Chhattisgarh government on February 16, 2018 and has now been approved.