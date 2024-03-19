Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists Including a Woman Gunned Down in Bastar

RAIPUR: Two Maoists including a woman were on Tuesday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district under Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The encounter took place when a joint search party comprising personnel of district reserve group (DRG), Bastar Fighters, the newly raised counterinsurgency wing of Chhattisgarh police, and CRPF came under attack in a forest near Purangel village in the morning, police said.

A gun battle ensued between them which lasted around 25 minutes, police said.

The Maoists later fled to the jungle.

Security forces later recovered bodies of two Maoists including a woman and two weapons and huge quantities of explosives at the encounter site.

The slain ultras were yet to be identified, police said.

Ground situation suggested that several Maoists were injured in the incident, police said.

With this, the number of Maoists killed in encounters at different places in Bastar in the last five days increased to five.

On Saturday, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter in Kanker district in north Bastar.

Two ultras were gunned down in a gun fight with security forces in Bijapur district in south Bastar on Friday.