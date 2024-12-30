Chhatisgarh Outfit Seeks Action Against Pushpa-2 Actor Allu Arjun for Poor Portrayal of Police in Movie, Writes to a District SP

Raipur: An outfit christened as ‘Sriram Sena Bharat’ has lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police of a district in Chhattisgarh seeking registration of a FIR against Pushpa-2 movie actor Allu Arjun and its director for the ‘poor portrayal of police’ in the recently released film.

In a letter to Gaurela- Pendra-Marwahi district SP Bhavna Gupta, the founder and president of the outfit Maharshi Gautam took strong exception particularly to a scene in the movie in which a police officer was seen being tortured by the villain, saying that it harmed the image of the police.

The letter, dated December 23, also criticized the censor board for clearing the scene in the movie and said that the board shared the blame for the movie allegedly tainting the image of the police.

“I have also written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking action against the actor and director of the movie and the censor board”, he told this newspaper.

The police was yet to act on the complaint, sources said.