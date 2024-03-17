Chats Reveal Kavitha Acquiring 33 per cent Stake in Indo Spirits

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the Delhi liquor policy scam case, have found WhatsApp chats between BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s chartered accountant (CA) Gorantla Buchi Babu and Magunta Raghava Reddy which clearly showed that she was getting a 33 per cent stake in Indo Spirits which was owned by Arun Ramachandran Pillai.

“Kavitha has been giving false evidence during recording of her statement. When asked about her stakes in Indo Spirits, Kavitha denied having any share or stake. However, the WhatsApp chat revealed the role of Kavitha,” ED officials said in the custody petition filed before the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday.

“Kavitha has indulged in frivolous litigation to delay the investigation and even in the writ petition filed in the Supreme Court and she has made incorrect submissions. In the petition Kavitha has stated that her phones were forcibly impounded on March 21, 2023. She herself brought nine mobile phones for examination and had made quite a political show of it. In her own statement, she is submitting these phones for examination (sic),” the petition said.

The investigation agency said that Kavitha has deleted evidence and content of her mobile phone (80086 66666). Kavitha had produced one phone on March 11, 2023. On preliminary examination, it was put to her that despite her own disclosure that she uses Facetime and WhatsApp from that device, there was no data found in those apps, Kavitha evaded the question.

ED officials sent 10 mobile phones which were used by Kavitha for the past few years to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) for forensic examination. As per the report, at least four of these 10 devices were formatted after issuance of summons to Kavitha on March 11, 2023, with a specific instruction to produce the digital devices used by her in the last two years.

“It was amply clear that Kavitha has actively destroyed the digital evidence to conceal her role and involvement in the scam,” ED officials said in the petition.