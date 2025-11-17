Bulldozer Razes Illegal Houses Of Suspected Bangladeshi National To Ground In Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on illegal constructions, the Jagatsinghpur district administration demolished the houses of suspected Bangladeshi nationals at Beherampur Basti under Sadar Police Station limits in a two-day drive that concluded on Monday. The structures were brought down using a bulldozer under the supervision of the local Magistrate and the Sub-Collector.

The demolished houses, standing for the past four years, were reportedly built illegally by the prime accused, Sikandar Alam alias Siku and his aides. Authorities allege that Sikandar had brought Bangladeshi migrants to the area and engaged them in various forms of labour. The illegal occupations reportedly surfaced after officials recently rescued several children who were found to be non-Indian residents.

Tensions escalated on Saturday when police and administrative officials visiting the spot for inquiry were attacked by locals, leaving the Additional SP injured. In a subsequent raid, the police seized a firearm and several sharp weapons from the area.

Following the incident, the district administration ordered the demolition drive and warned that stringent action would be taken against individuals using electricity through illegal connections.

District Tehsildar confirmed that similar demolition drives will continue across Jagatsinghpur. Four persons have been detained for interrogation, while efforts are underway to trace others who have gone absconding.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to field staff, and both police and revenue officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance against encroachments and unauthorised constructions. The administration reiterated its “zero tolerance” stance on illegal structures.