Budhakhol Mahotsav: Where Nature, Faith And Culture Converge In Odisha’s Ganjam

Buguda (Ganjam, Odisha): Tucked away amid the verdant hills of southern Odisha, Budhakhol came alive on Sunday evening with the annual Budhakhol Mahotsav, a festival that blends spirituality, culture and nature in one of the most serene landscapes of Ganjam district.

At the heart of Budhakhol lies the ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, revered as a Swayambhu manifestation. Surrounded by dense forests, rocky hillocks and a perennial mountain stream, the site, which is also seen as a seat of Buddhism, has long been a place of deep faith for devotees, while increasingly drawing the attention of tourists seeking unexplored spiritual and eco-tourism destinations.

Addressing the gathering, Odisha fisheries and animal resources minister Gokulananda Mallick said the state government was committed to promoting Budhakhol while safeguarding its natural and spiritual heritage.

“Budhakhol is not just a place of worship; it is a symbol of Odisha’s harmonious relationship with nature and faith. Our focus is on developing it as a tourism destination in a sustainable manner, without disturbing its ecological balance,” he said.

The Mahotsav featured a rich array of cultural programmes, including Odissi dance, folk music, tribal performances and exhibitions of local handicrafts. The festival grounds resonated with devotional chants and traditional rhythms, offering visitors a rare immersive experience. For devotees, the significance of Budhakhol goes beyond the festival.

“We believe Lord Shiva himself protects this place. Every visit brings peace of mind,” said Ramesh Behera, a devotee from Berhampur who has been visiting the shrine for over two decades.

Another devotee, Saraswati Nayak, noted, “Praying here, surrounded by forests and flowing water, feels very different from temples in cities.”

Tourists, too, expressed awe at the site’s untouched beauty.

“I have travelled across India, but Budhakhol feels special because it is still raw and uncommercialised,” said Anil Srivastav, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh.

A traveller from Bengaluru, Rahul Mehta, remarked, “It’s rare to find a place where spirituality, culture and nature come together so seamlessly.”

Officials and local organisers view the Mahotsav as a platform to place Budhakhol on the national tourism map. Improved access roads, basic amenities and eco-friendly facilities are being planned, while involving local communities in conservation efforts.

As evening lamps flickered near the temple and cultural performances continued under the open sky, Budhakhol once again reaffirmed its identity — not merely as a festival venue, but as a living landscape of faith and folklore.