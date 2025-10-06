Bihar Poll Schedule to be Announced at 4 pm Today

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls on Monday. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm.

The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities.

The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.