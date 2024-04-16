Basavaraj Bommai Advocates Transportation Sector's Role in Development

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai has emphasised the pivotal role of the transportation sector in the nation's development.

Addressing members of the lorry owners, garment workers, and auto rickshaw stand owners association in Haveri, Bommai emphasized the rapid growth of the transport sector, attributed to the development of national highways across the nation.

"This surge has notably amplified trade activities. The pace of development has increased after Narendra Modi took over the reins," he said.

"My vision is to elevate Haveri into a thriving textile hub," Bommai said, adding that he too owns a garment factory in Shiggavi, where 10,000 people have been provided employment.

Addressing members of the bar association, Bommai stressed the crucial role of the country's legal framework in attracting investments.