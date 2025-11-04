Atal Bridge Emerges As Top Tourist Attraction

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): The iconic Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad (India's first heritage city) has become a significant attraction for city residents as well as tourists from across the country and abroad. Whether during Diwali or summer vacations, the Atal Foot Over Bridge has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for visitors, said the release.According to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the bridge to the public on August 27, 2022. As per data from the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd. (SRFDCL), 77,71,269 people have visited the bridge between August 31, 2022, and October 2025. During this period, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has earned over ₹27.70 crore in revenue, a proud milestone for the city's tourism sector.Ahmedabad, the most advanced city of Gujarat, continues to preserve its rich heritage while embracing modernisation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, several attractions have been developed to offer visitors a memorable experience.

Tourists from all over visit Ahmedabad to explore the Gandhi Ashram, Sabarmati Riverfront, Kankaria Lakefront, the world's largest Narendra Modi Stadium, the old Pol culture, and the Ahmedabad Heritage Walk.

Among them, the Atal Foot Over Bridge stands as a shining symbol of modern architecture, Gujarati culture, and urban beauty.The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL), a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), constructed and manages the Atal Bridge.

As per SRFDCL's year-wise data, 21.62 lakh tourists visited the bridge between August 31, 2022, and March 2023, generating ₹6.44 crore in revenue. Between April 2023 and March 2024, 26.89 lakh visitors generated ₹8.24 crore, while between April 2024 and March 2025, 20.67 lakh visitors contributed ₹8.19 crore. From April to October 2025 alone, 8.51 lakh people visited the bridge, adding ₹4.82 crore to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's revenue.

The iconic Atal Bridge, built at an estimated cost of ₹74 crore, has generated ₹27.70 crore in revenue for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, accounting for over 37% of the total project cost.