Assam Remembers Singer Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said that people of Assam are still grieving the loss of Zubeen Garg, describing the late singer as a true leader of Assamese society. His remarks came as fans and political leaders gathered in Guwahati on Sunday to pay floral tributes, marking one month since the iconic singer's death in Singapore on September 19. A large number of fans and respected figures paid heartfelt tributes to honour the memory of the late singer. The Congress MP urged the government to ensure a thorough investigation into the charges against the accused and to see that justice is delivered.

"People of Assam are still grieving; they miss Zubeen Garg tremendously. They miss his leadership, his courage... especially today, at this time, we need someone to lead the Assamese society the way Zubeen Garg did. Although he was apolitical, he was undoubtedly a leader of Assamese society, and we miss his guidance..." the APCC chief said while speaking to ANI.

"We all want the truth and facts to come out and justice to be served... It is the government's duty to investigate, gather all the facts, and convincingly prove charges in court," he added. Congress MLA Nandita Das also highlighted Garg's contributions to Assamese society in music and cinema. "Zubeen Garg contributed a lot to Assam in the field of music, entertainment, and cinema. But more than that, he was a good person...his lifestyle reflected his mindset...he loved nature and the people... the government should make sure that justice is not delayed," she said. Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Earlier on Friday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway.

The SPF urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer's death. "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," read the statement of SPF.SPF further added that they will submit their findings of the investigation to the "State Coroner" for the "Coroner's Inquiry."

"Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, which may take up to another Three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner's Inquiry ("CI"). A Cl is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion," said SPF.

On October 1, 2025, the SPF provided a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings to the High Commission of India."Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request," read the statement."The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," it added. Meanwhile, the Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and ADGP Munna Gupta on October 21 amid the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the public of justice in Zubeen Garg's case on Thursday. "Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains, Justice for Zubeen will prevail," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

According to the investigation led by the SIT and the CID of the Assam Police, the alleged accused in the case include the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (a suspended APS officer), and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Judicial custody in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.