Assam Gears Up To Observe Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary Celebration

Guwahati: Assam is gearing up to observe the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika with a series of programme scheduled to be kicked off from Monday.

The state government has lined up year-long programmes to pay tribute to Dr Hazarika, who was not only a legendary singer and lyricist but also a poet, filmmaker, and cultural ambassador of Assam. Known as the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’, Dr Hazarika’s compositions carried deep humanism, rooted in Assamese folk traditions, while resonating universally. His songs of love, humanity, brotherhood and social justice remain popular across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also schedule to join the celebrations on September 14.

Apart from inaugurating the bio-refinery project at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district, he will address a public rally to pay tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and his contributions.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took to social media to recall the maestro’s life and legacy, describing him as “beloved Bhupen Da” whose works continue to inspire generations.

“Just one day to go for the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of our beloved Bhupen Da. His life and times are an example in itself. His love for Assam and Bharat is one to take inspiration from by all,” the chief minister said in his social media post.

The centenary celebrations will be marked by cultural performances, academic seminars, exhibitions and community events across Assam and beyond. A commemorative programme is being planned at his memorial site in Guwahati.

Noted cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, carved a niche in India’s cultural history with his distinctive voice and poignant lyrics.

His works transcended regional boundaries, earning him recognition in Bengal, across India and even in Bangladesh.

In 2019, he was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. The centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika has united Assam in remembering the cultural icon who gave the message of universal brotherhood through his works not only to the region but to the world. Dadasaheb Phalke award was also conferred on him.