Assam CM Predicts Miya-Muslims Set To Become State's Largest Community In Next Census

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bengali-speaking Muslims, commonly known as Miya-in the state, are projected to become the largest community in the state, accounting for around 38 percent of the population in the upcoming census.

The chief minister told reporters in Dibrugarh, “By the time the next census is completed, the population of Miya-Muslims in the state will swell to 38 percent in the state. Take it from me they will be the largest community. This is the reality of Assam now.”

Announcing that his government is going to bring in three key legislations in the next assembly session to protect Assam’s---jati, mati bheti-- meaning community, land, and home, the chief minister regretted that if necessary steps would have been taken three decades ago, the state’s demographic landscape could have been different.

He reiterated, “Steps are being taken to protect our people and ensure a secure future.”

Stressing the need for sustained action to maintain demographic balance in the state, the chief minister said, “We have to keep the Miyas under pressure, and if that can be done for a sustained period, the situation will improve.”

Mr Sarma accused previous Congress governments of encouraging illegal settlements and demographic changes through vote-bank politics. His comments echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement during his visit to Assam, where he alleged that Congress had supported infiltrators for electoral gains, resulting in a “demographic challenge” for the state.

Refusing to divulge the details of the proposed bill, the chief minister called for a continued political and social push to address the issue. “A fight has begun, and we must lead it to our desired goal. This fight must continue over the next 10 years,” said Mr Sarma.