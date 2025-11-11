Assam CM Orders Crackdown on Online Terror Sympathisers; Security on Alert

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, expressed deep anguish over Delhi bomb blast and said that his government has intensified security measures and ordered strict monitoring of social media platforms where a number of posts supporting the bomb blast were spotted.

Mr Sarma while condemning the bomb blast told reporters that police have begun background checks on individuals from Assam who expressed alleged support for the Delhi blast on social media, warning that such behaviour amounts to promoting terrorism and will attract stern legal action.

“We have noticed that after the Delhi blast, some individuals on Facebook have posted emojis and messages supporting the bomb blast. This clearly means they support terrorism. We have started verifying their identities, and if they are from Assam, they will be arrested,” he said.

The chief minister said that he has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to identify and investigate all such social media accounts and take necessary legal steps against those glorifying the acts of terror.

He asserted that Assam will not tolerate any form of sympathy or support for terrorism, whether through words or actions.

“Terrorism will never find support in Assam, nor will it be given any chance to spread. We must remain united against terrorism. If someone celebrates a terror attack where innocent lives are lost, that person is supporting terrorism, and we will take strong action,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, following the bomb blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, which killed 10 people and injured several others, security has been tightened across Assam. A high alert has been issued, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance in public places.

At the Guwahati Railway Station, every passenger is being thoroughly checked, and drones are deployed to monitor movements as part of the intensified security protocol.