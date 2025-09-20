Assam CM Orders CID Probe After Multiple FIRs In Zubeen Garg Death Case

Guwahati: After multiple FIRs asking for a probe into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Assam police will probe the death of popular singer.

The chief minister told reporters, “Multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the DGP Assam Police to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation."

The chief minister said, "The high commissioner in Singapore has sent me a list of people accompanying Zubeen, and it includes 11 people, including one Abhimanyu Talukdar, who had booked the yacht, from the Assamese community living in Singapore, four members of the singer's team, and two crew members.”

Singer Garg, whose music transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries, was not only a household name in Assam but also an influential figure in Indian music and cinema. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of millions of fans across the region and the country. The Assam government also announced three days of state mourning, from Saturday to Monday, following the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In an official statement, the government expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss, calling Mr Garg an “eminent artist" whose contributions to Assamese music, cinema, and culture left an indelible mark.

The state government in a statement said, “The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Mr Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September.”

As a mark of respect, all official entertainment events, dinners, and ceremonial events have been cancelled during the mourning period. Events under the Seva Saptah initiative that involve ceremonial components or benefit distributions have also been postponed.

However, the government clarified that essential service-oriented activities will continue as planned. These include health camps, Nikshay Mitra support initiatives for tuberculosis patients, and plantation drives, which are part of ongoing public welfare programmes.

“During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions. Seva Saptah programmes that involve ceremonial events or distribution of benefits are postponed as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation will continue," the statement read.

The body of the singer is being brought to New Delhi from where the Assam government will bring his body to Guwahati by a chartered flight.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has made an elaborate arrangement at Sarusajai Stadium to keep the mortal remains of the cultural icon as authorities anticipate a large turnout from across Assam.

In light of this, the government is coordinating timings and logistical arrangements according to public needs and requests. Detailed plans are being finalised to ensure smooth crowd management while allowing admirers to participate in the public homage safely.

In between a massive crowd of fans gathered outside his Kahilipara residence in Guwahati to mourn him, bringing candles, flowers, and handwritten notes. The scene was filled with grief, but also outrage, as some fans protested against event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, accusing him of responsibility for circumstances leading to Mr Garg's death and demanding his arrest.

The mortal remains of Mr Garg is expected to arrive here on Saturday night and will be kept for public tribute at Sarusajai Stadium from Sunday morning.