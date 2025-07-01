Assam Brahmin Body Files FIR Against Shankaracharya Over Beef Remark

The Assam unit of the All India Brahmin Front (AIBF) on Tuesday filed an FIR against Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalananda Saraswati, head of the Govardhan Peeth in Puri, Odisha, over his alleged remark that Brahmins in Assam have traditionally consumed beef. The complaint was lodged at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.The organisation stated that the remark is not only factually incorrect but also deeply offensive to the Brahmin community in Assam, which has long followed Sanatan traditions with devotion and reverence. According to the AIBF, there is no historical or cultural precedent for beef consumption among Brahmins in the state.Pavitra Kumar Sharma, general secretary of the Akhil Bharat Brahmin Front, strongly criticised the Shankaracharya’s comment, calling it "baseless, misleading, and deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the Brahmin community across Assam." He warned that such unverified claims by a religious figure of national stature could inflame social tensions and damage communal harmony.The complaint further emphasised that in Assam, cows are revered as mother figures and hold a sacred place in the spiritual and cultural life of Brahmins. The community regularly performs rituals such as puja, yajna, and other sacred offerings using cow-derived products like ghee, curd, and milk. Cows also play a vital role in agriculture and rural livelihoods in Brahmin households.The AIBF alleged that the Shankaracharya’s statement has caused widespread emotional distress in the community, with fears of extreme emotional consequences, including suicidal thoughts, among some members.The organisation noted that they had earlier requested the Shankaracharya to provide evidence for his claim and issue a public apology. However, neither proof nor an apology has been provided.The AIBF demanded immediate legal action and urged authorities to consider the Shankaracharya's arrest. They cautioned that failure to act could lead to unrest and warned that the Brahmin community may be forced to launch widespread protests in Assam.