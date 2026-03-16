Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Welcomes Visitors with a Dazzling Spring Bloom

SRINAGAR: Asia’s largest tulip garden has once again burst into colour, drawing domestic and international tourists to its sweeping terraces at the foothills of the Zabarwan range in Srinagar. With nearly 1.8 million tulips in bloom—spread across more than 70 vibrant varieties—the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden has transformed the Kashmir Valley into a spectacular canvas of spring hues.

This year’s display is further enriched by almost one lakh bulbous flowers, including daffodils, hyacinths and narcissus, adding depth and fragrance to the already breathtaking landscape overlooking the world‑famous Dal Lake.

The garden was formally opened to the public on Monday, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurating the Tulip Festival–2026, marking the ceremonial arrival of spring in Kashmir. Visitors have since been flocking to the garden, captivated by the sweeping rainbow of red, orange, purple, white, pink, parrot and yellow tulips that stretch across the 55‑hectare expanse once known as Siraj Bagh. Thousands of hyacinths, muscari, daffodils and other ornamentals planted across the extended sections of the garden add layers of colour and texture, creating a floral spectacle unmatched anywhere in Asia.

Originally conceived and developed in 2006–07 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the garden was envisioned as a major boost to floriculture and tourism in the Valley. Over the years, it has grown into a signature attraction of Kashmir’s spring season, drawing lakhs of visitors annually. Last year alone, more than five lakh tourists, both domestic and foreign, visited the garden. The Director Floriculture Mathura Masoom, noted that the bulbs are planted in phases to ensure a longer blooming period, and that a fresh colour scheme has been introduced this year. He credited the tireless efforts of hundreds of gardeners, landscapers and labourers who have worked for weeks to prepare the garden for the festival.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the Tulip Show as a celebration of Kashmir’s natural splendour and an invitation to the world to experience its timeless charm. Interacting with visitors, he welcomed them to the “Paradise on Earth” and encouraged them to carry home memories of the Valley’s beauty and hospitality. He expressed hope that the onset of spring would bring renewed optimism and growth, especially for the tourism sector, which remains a vital pillar of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by ministers, legislators, senior officials and a large gathering of visitors. The Chief Minister praised the Floriculture Department for preparing the garden on schedule and emphasised the need for developing local rootstock in the future to reduce dependence on imported bulbs, with support from SKUAST‑Kashmir. He also inaugurated a souvenir point established by the Floriculture Department, launched an exhibition by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, and released a tourism promotional song titled Wadi‑e‑Sumbul produced by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

As the Tulip Festival–2026 gets underway, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden continues to stand as one of Kashmir’s most cherished spring attractions. With its mesmerising colours, soothing fragrances and panoramic views of Dal Lake and the surrounding mountains, the garden promises visitors an unforgettable experience and a vibrant celebration of the Valley’s natural beauty.