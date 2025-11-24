Arunachal Is Part Of China: Indian Woman Born In Arunachal 'Harassed' By Shanghai Airport Immigration Officials

Guwahati: In a shocking incident a woman from Arunachal Pradesh accused Chinese immigration officials at the Shanghai airport of detaining and harassing her for hours while refusing to recognise her Indian passport during a transit halt.

The incident took place on November 21 when Ms Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who lives in the United Kingdom, was travelling from London to Japan with a three-hour layover at Shanghai Pudong Airport.

Accusing that the officers at the immigration counter declared her passport 'invalid' because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth, she said that officials told her---"Arunachal Pradesh is part of China”.

She told reporters, “After immigration, I submitted my passport and was waiting at security. Just then, an official came and started screaming, 'India, India,' with my name and singled me out. When I asked, she took me to the immigration desk and said----Arunachal, not valid passport.”

She said, “When I asked the reason why my Indian passport was not valid, the official simply replied----Arunachal is a part of China. Your passport is invalid.”

Ms Prema said that the official’s response left her confused, recalling that she had transited through Shanghai last year without any issues and had even confirmed with the Chinese Embassy in London that there would be no problem for Indians passing through the city.

Ms Prema stated that multiple immigration officers and China Eastern Airlines staff scorned and mocked her, even suggesting she should "apply for a Chinese passport". She was even denied access to food, airport facilities, and any official updates on her status.

She was also stopped from boarding her scheduled flight to Japan and was only given her passport back when she agreed to purchase a new ticket exclusively on China Eastern Airlines, causing financial losses from missed flights and hotel bookings.

Confined to the airport's transit area, Ms Prema could not rebook tickets or move freely. Distressed and running out of options, she was forced to contact the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK. With consular intervention, she was finally able to leave the airport late at night and resume her journey.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials, Ms Prema called the treatment she faced a "direct insult to India's sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh".

Narrating her story in social media posts, she has asked the Indian government to raise the matter with Beijing, seek accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved, and push for compensation. She also sought assurances that Indians from Arunachal Pradesh will not face such obstacles during international travel going forward.

It is significant that the Indian government has consistently objected to domicile-based visa discrimination, asserting that visas for Indian citizens should be uniform and free from political or territorial bias.

As diplomatic circles react strongly to the incident, it underscores the precarious position of Arunachal Pradesh residents amid ongoing New Delhi-Beijing tensions and highlights the importance of proactive consular protection abroad.

Meanwhile, prominent citizens including retired defence personnel of the frontier state have taken note of the incident and asked for pro-active intervention by suspending the direct flight services between India and China as a mark of protest.