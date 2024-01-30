Army, Air Force hold Exercise Devil Strike near Chicken's Neck

The Indian Army conducted a large-scale airborne training drill, “Exercise Devil Strike”, with the Indian Air Force near strategic Chicken’s Neck in North Bengal from January 22 to 27.The exercise was aimed at practicing the entire spectrum of operations carried out by an airborne force including aerial induction of troops, heavy weapons, equipment and logistics re-supply, destruction of high-value targets, successful link-up with advancing ground forces, and exfiltration operations.It showcased the seamless integration of forces and assets from the Army and IAF and synergised application in a networked battlefield under an intense electronic warfare environment.More than 1000 paratroopers from the Eastern Command, GARUD special forces commandos of IAF participated in the exercise supported by aircrafts including Rafale, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and indigenous advanced light helicopters of Army and IAF.The drill began with the aerial induction of specialized troops to secure an airhead in the designated enemy territory through combat free fall. Next, the main force was inducted by static line jumps. Heavy weapons and equipment were also inducted by the latest Guided Precision Aerial Delivery System.The inducted troops later carried out drills to neutralize targets by direct action while fighter aircraft and attack helicopters destroyed targets designated through Laser Target Designators by the para troopers on the ground.Post Strike Damage Assessment was carried out by Remotely Piloted Vehicles and re-engagement was carried out wherever necessary.On successful completion of the mission, the paratroopers linked up with the ground forces and practiced exfiltration. Meanwhile, underwater diving teams conducted a diversionary attack near the Teesta Barrage.The exercise displayed the capability of an Air Borne Force consisting of the Army and IAF and synergised application of the latest weapons and equipment in a networked environment.It also witnessed the participation of newly inducted indigenous weapons and equipment. The large-scale airborne exercise in North Bengal showcased the Indian Armed Forces’ capability of mobilizing a large force swiftly and launching airborne assaults in a dynamic battle environment.