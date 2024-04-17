AP election body awaits ECI order on JD symbol

Vijayawada: AP election authorities are awaiting a revised order from the Election Commission of India (ECI) with regard to allotment of symbol Glass Tumbler to Jana Sena.



The development has come after the High Court dismissed a petition challenging allotment of the tumbler symbol to Jana Sena on Tuesday.

The JS gets a big relief from HC on allotment of the symbol. But as it is only a registered and not a recognised party yet, Jana Sena contestants will be allotted the Glass Tumbler symbol only in the constituencies they are contesting the elections from.



In other constituencies, where Jana Sena is not contesting, the Glass Tumbler symbol can be allotted to other candidates.



ECI allots exclusive party symbols only to recognised political parties.





